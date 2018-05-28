Trump Lawyers Warn US President Against Testifying in Russiagate

US President Donald Trump is ready to testify before US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation team looking into Trump campaign team's alleged collusion with Russia, but the president's lawyers are warning him against testifying due to potential legal traps, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said Sunday.

"We’re not going to sit him down [to testify] if it’s a trap for perjury. Until we are convinced of that… we just have to say no. I want to emphasize, he [Trump] wants to explain he did nothing wrong, it’s us, the lawyers, who have to convince him that this is a trap," Giuliani told the Fox News TV channel.

Earlier this week, Democrats on the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee urged the president to appear before Mueller's team investigating Trump campaign's alleged ties to the Russian government in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations of meddling in the US political process and pointed out that no proof had ever been shown.

Trump has similarly denied the allegations, characterizing the probe as a politically-motivated "witch hunt" that has produced no evidence of collusion.