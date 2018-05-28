Trump Lawyers Warn US President Against Testifying in Russiagate

"We’re not going to sit him down [to testify] if it’s a trap for perjury. Until we are convinced of that… we just have to say no. I want to emphasize, he [Trump] wants to explain he did nothing wrong, it’s us, the lawyers, who have to convince him that this is a trap," Giuliani told the Fox News TV channel.
Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations of meddling in the US political process and pointed out that no proof had ever been shown.
Trump has similarly denied the allegations, characterizing the probe as a politically-motivated "witch hunt" that has produced no evidence of collusion.
