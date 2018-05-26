WikiLeaks Founder Assange Ready to Testify in Russia Probe - Close Associate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The founder of the WikiLeaks whistle-blowing organization, Julian Assange, is ready to testify in the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election 2016, Assange's long-term associate Randy Credico said.

"He is ready to talk to Adam Schiff [the top Democrat in the House of Representatives' intelligence committee]. If he wants to go over there [to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London], he [Assange] is waiting for him," Credico said on Friday in an interview with the MSNBC channel.

Credico noted that Assange would speak to the investigators only at the embassy as he fears immediate arrest and extradition to the United States over the publishing of classified information by his platform.

In March, the US House of Representative’s intelligence committee ended its own Russia probe, concluding that there was no collusion between Trump's team and Russia. The investigation is still led, however, by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Since US President Donald Trump won the 2016 US presidential election, US authorities have been investigating, on various levels, his campaign team's alleged collusion with Russian businessmen and officials, suspecting Moscow’s meddling in the US election.

Moreover, Trump's campaign team was accused of conspiring with the WikiLeaks with the intention to publish the emails of the then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign team to manipulate the public opinion.

Both Trump and the Kremlin repeatedly refuted the allegations as groundless.