DHS Proposes to Cancel International Entrepreneur Rule

"The Department of Homeland Security is proposing a rule to end a program that allows certain foreign entrepreneurs to be considered for parole to temporarily come to the United States to develop and build start-up businesses here," the statement said on Friday.
The DHS claims the rule should be canceled because it is broad in nature and foreign entrepreneurs compete with US companies and workers and disadvantage national businesses because of the lack of sufficient protections.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump has pledged to toughen immigration laws and stop the flow of foreign worker into the United States.
While Trump has frequently spoken about the challenges low skilled workers pose the economy, he decided in July to delay the start of a regulation that would make the process for foreign entrepreneurs to obtain US visas.
DHS Releases 15,000 Additional H-2B Visas
Meanwhile, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen approved the release of 15,000 more worker visas for this year in order to help American businesses, DHS said in a press release.
Nielsen determined that the United States lacked sufficient qualified workers in these areas to satisfy the needs of US companies, the release said.
The DHS chief called on Congress to reform the visa program which unintentionally harms American businesses.
