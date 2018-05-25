Two People Hospitalized After School Shooting in US State of Indiana – Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two individuals have been hospitalized after a school shooting at a middle school in the US state of Indiana on Friday, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer John Perrine said in a statement.

"There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter," Perrine said via Twitter on Friday.

Perrine added that the shooting suspect has been taken in custody. The school was reportedly on lockdown after the incident.

GIANT Police presence at Noblesville West Middle School… pic.twitter.com/2gjmwLiEFA — Matt G (@Mattygizme) May 25, 2018

​Just talked to a policeman T the high school said high school is okay. pic.twitter.com/y8TpbnLgZk

— Matt G (@Mattygizme) May 25, 2018

.@NRA lobbyists and beholden lawmakers will tell us today that more guns could have stopped the Noblesville West Middle School shooting, despite the 300M guns we already have in circulation.



More guns won’t fix this: Fewer A-rated @NRA lawmakers will.pic.twitter.com/yBhGxwv8CU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 25, 2018

The incident in Indiana is the most recent in a series of deadly school shootings across the United States. Last Friday, a former student at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas killed 10 people. In February, a massacre at a high school in southern Florida claimed the lives of 17 people.

