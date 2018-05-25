WikiLeaks Founder May Lose Refuge in Ecuadorian Embassy in London - Reports

Ecuador's recently-elected President Lenin Moreno is reportedly facing increasing pressure from the United States, and Madrid also weighed in after Assange expressed his support for Catalonia's separatists, the media reported, citing sources.
READ MORE: Assange Team Lawyer: It's Important That Ecuador Maintains Independence From US
Assange is fearing extradition to the United States, where the authorities are looking into WikiLeaks activities. The whistleblowing site has released a large number of documents that allegedly originated from various US government agencies, including diplomatic cables and CIA internal documents.
The Swedish authorities announced last year that they had dropped the investigation into sexual assault claims against Assange, but the UK police said the arrest warrant on the activist remained in force, because of his failure to comply with bail conditions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)