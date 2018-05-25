Explosion at Restaurant in Ontario: Over a Dozen Injured - Reports

According to local media reports, an explosion occurred at an Indian restaurant in the Canadian city of Mississauga on Thursday night. At least 15 people were reportedly injured with some penetrating trauma.

According to the Canadian broadcaster CP24, emergency crews responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Reported explosion inside a restaurant on Hurontario Street in #Mississauga https://t.co/POKqyTVqnC — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) 25 мая 2018 г.

​Roads have been reportedly blocked off in the area as local authorities launched investigation into the incident. Local media reported, citing paramedics, at least three persons have suffered serious injuries and were taken to Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

​According to local emergency services, multiple patients were set to be transported to local hospitals with minor trauma injuries. The restaurant's building appeared to be reportedly intact, however, there is a lot of broken glass on the scene of the incident.

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) 25 мая 2018 г.

​"Peel Paramedics have transported 15 [patients] from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 [patients] were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries," the Peel Regional Paramedic Service (PRPS) tweeted.

The reported explosion ripped through an Indian restaurant at a Mississauga plaza on Thursday night, Canada’s CBC broadcaster said.

