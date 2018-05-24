Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Expected to Turn Himself in to NYC Police Friday

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is going to turn himself in to New York City police on Friday to face sex abuse charges, sources familiar with the case revealed Thursday.

Weinstein has been the subject of a probe by New York police and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. The Miramax cofounder and former head is facing charges that he forced aspiring actress Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him in 2004, according to the Daily News. Evans told Ronan Farrow, who broke open the story of the allegations about Weinstein for the New Yorker after years of rumors, that she clearly told the producer to stop, over and over.

© REUTERS / Mike Blake/File Photo Weinstein Thinks 'He Will Be Forgiven', but Netizens Think Not

Weinstein has also been accused of sexual misconduct and assault — including rape — by actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, as well as a host of other women, including some who worked for him at Miramax. Some members of his staff have also been accused of enabling or brushing off his behavior. Weinstein has admitted to boorish manners, but denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment on the reports.

Sexual misconduct charges are expected to be brought against Weinstein in state court in Manhattan.

Weinstein was fired from Miramax in October 2017 and his wife of a decade, designer Georgina Chapman, has begun divorce proceedings against him.