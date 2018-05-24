Border Patrol Agent Kills Trespasser During Group Attack in Texas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US Customs and Border Protection agent shot and killed an illegal alien after being attacked by a group of assailants near the Texas border with Mexico, the agency said in a press release.

"A lone Border Patrol Agent responded to a report of illegal activity near a culvert by Centeno Lane in Rio Bravo, Texas where he discovered a group of illegal aliens," the release said on Wednesday. "Initial reports indicate that as the agent attempted to apprehend the group, he came under attack by multiple subjects using blunt objects. The agent fired at least one round from his service issued firearm, fatally wounding one of the assailants."

Three illegal aliens in connection to the incident were apprehended by other border patrol agents, the release said.

The FBI and the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident, according to the release.

According to the US-based media reports, the rate of the assaults against border patrol agents spiked from 584 in 2016 to 847 in 2017.

Last year, Department of Homeland Security proposed to hire additional 5,000 border patrol agents to apprehend immigrants entering the United States illegaly.