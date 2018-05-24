Register
03:48 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Officer from Virginia's Chesterfield County Police Department tases, arrests teenager following traffic stop for busted brake light

    WATCH: Virginia Man Tased, Arrested During Traffic Stop for Busted Brake Light

    © Screenshot/Elly_Grande
    US
    Get short URL
    202

    Elkanah Odembo, a 19-year-old resident of Virginia, was tased and arrested Tuesday by an officer with the Chesterfield County Police Department after being pulled over in his own driveway for having a brake light out.

    Footage of the driveway altercation was filmed by Odembo's girlfriend and later uploaded onto his Twitter account. The recording begins with Odembo telling his partner to record the interaction as the officer repeatedly tries to pull him out of the car, saying that the teenager is being uncooperative.

    ​"Get out of the vehicle," the unidentified officer says while grabbing Odembo's arm. "Get out of the vehicle."

    The officer justified detaining Odembo by saying, "because he's not cooperating with me and he keeps trying to get out of the vehicle." In response, both Odembo and his girlfriend call the officer's claim false.

    A gavel
    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    Virginia Biker Who Flipped Off Trump Motorcade Sues Ex-Employer for Sacking (PHOTO)

    After asking what he's being charged with, the officer states he's "being detained" and that he "has a brake light out."

    The video later cuts out after Odembo is seen being pulled out from the car and his girlfriend's muffled cries ring out.

    According to local station WRIC, moments after the recording cut off a scuffle between the officer and Odembo took place before the teen was able to run into his home. A second altercation took place inside the residence; it was during this time that Odembo was tased before being taken in custody.

    Responding to the bubbling outrage, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz took to Twitter early Wednesday morning, stating that conclusions were being made without having the full story.

    ​Katz later told WRIC that he'd reviewed the footage from the officer's body-worn camera and determined that the traffic stop was "legal" and that proper protocol was followed.

    "The fact is it was a legal, lawful traffic stop," Katz told the station. "And as the driver of a vehicle, the driver has a responsibility to cooperate with that stop, and the driver chose not to do that."
    "The minute the driver chose not to cooperate, then the officer has a responsibility to gain control of that stop," he added.

    Handcuffs
    Ruben Diaz
    Black US Student Jailed After Trying to Fool Police With Fake Racist Vandalism

    According to law enforcement's side of the story, the responding officer had attempted to stop the vehicle for an equipment failure. However, Odembo opted instead to pull into a driveway. Once the officer approached the vehicle, Odembo, who was uncooperative, attempted to exit the car and rush past the officer.

    Odembo has since been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of obstruction of justice with force and defective equipment on his car.

    The body camera recording will be released at a later time, as the police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

    Related:

    Candidates From Indiana, W Virginia Duke It Out in Republican Senate Primaries
    What are Russian MiGs & SUs Doing at US Bases in Nevada, Alaska and Virginia?
    WATCH: Virginia Tech Athletes Filmed Repeatedly Saying ‘Ni**a' in Snapchat Post
    Virginia Man Fleeing Cops Run Over By Own Car After Escaping on Foot (VIDEO)
    ‘United Action’ Prevails in West Virginia as Teachers Strike Ends With Raise
    Tags:
    Arrest, teenager, Virginia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse