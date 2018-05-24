Jared Kushner Gets Permanent Security Clearance Back – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has received his permanent security clearance after a year of being in temporary status, US media reported on Wednesday.

Kushner obtained his permanent security clearance credentials after a yearlong process of background checks, the New York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

The move ends “a period of uncertainty” when Kushner was under fire because of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, the report added.

Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell told the New York Times that his client has cooperated with the special counsel and insisted that the security clearance issuance delay was not connected with Mueller’s investigation.

US media reported that Kushner's interim security clearance was downgraded in February from Top Secret/SCI-level to the Secret level.