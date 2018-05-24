Jared Kushner Gets Permanent Security Clearance Back – Reports

Kushner obtained his permanent security clearance credentials after a yearlong process of background checks, the New York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.
Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell told the New York Times that his client has cooperated with the special counsel and insisted that the security clearance issuance delay was not connected with Mueller’s investigation.
US media reported that Kushner's interim security clearance was downgraded in February from Top Secret/SCI-level to the Secret level.
