Twitter on Fire as Comey Strikes Back at Trump "Lying" About FBI

Ex-FBI chief James Comey insisted that it is essential for the agency to use informants in order to protect the United States, calling out Trump for criticizing the organization’s methods.

After US President Donald Trump launched a barrage of tweets insisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation risks being caught up in a “major spy scandal” over the agency’s use of an outside informant to investigate Trump’s campaign aides in 2016, former FBI Director James Comey attempted to defend the organization and its methods.

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 мая 2018 г.

“Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 мая 2018 г.

Comey insisted that use of informants, whom he described as "Confidential Human Sources" is essential for the FBI in order to protect the United States.

He also claimed that the implementation of this method is "tightly regulated," and criticized Trump for allegedly lying about the agency’s work.

"How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?" Comey inquired.

Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? — James Comey (@Comey) 23 мая 2018 г.

Many social media users apparently weren’t convinced by Comey’s reasoning and even questioned the former FBI director’s integrity.

You don’t matter anymore.

You ruined the same organization that you claimed to love. — MѕTяιαl (@MsTriaI) 23 мая 2018 г.

You got caught illegally spying you corrupt slimeball. Explain that to your children from prison. — Evan G. (@DOGRIGHT_) 23 мая 2018 г.

You’ll be in a medium security prison writing books about it, that’s how. — Most amazing guy (@fast_tortoise1) 23 мая 2018 г.

The only fact that matters is the FBI illegally spied on Trump via a FISA warrant obtained by way of a phony dossier financed by Hillary Clinton. — Soccer Dad (@SoccerDadUSA) 23 мая 2018 г.

I believe you need to worry about what you'll tell YOUR grandchildren once you're in prison. Sir. But keep on keeping on. We're waiting for the perp walk that is in your future. #FBI #Comey — MichellB (@MichellNavBras) 23 мая 2018 г.

Some however voiced their approval of Comey’s stance, criticizing Trump and the Republicans instead.

GOP should be ashamed of their non-engagement and allowing Trump & co to continue to get away with treason daily. pic.twitter.com/2qQtd9Vi49 — ARodCruiser (@ARodCruiser13) 23 мая 2018 г.

@GOP and @realDonaldTrump don't care about the damage they are causing to our country. They just care about protecting this corrupt administration. — Jack Viren (@JackViren) 23 мая 2018 г.

Yes! Facts do matter! We stand with the FBI — Çarissa (@carissa2009) 23 мая 2018 г.

i am enjoying your book, thank you for your service James — kdcnett (@kdcnett) 23 мая 2018 г.

The White House initially said Trump fired Comey upon the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton private email server investigation.

But in an interview with NBC News on May 11, Trump said that when he decided to fire Comey, he was thinking of the Russia investigation and said he always planned to fire Comey "regardless" of any recommendation.