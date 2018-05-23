Register
    Black US Student Jailed After Trying to Fool Police With Fake Racist Vandalism

    A black man from Eastern Michigan University got himself into jail over an embarrassing case of faking racist graffiti.

    Eddie Curlin, 29, was ordered Monday to pay $2,000 to the university for vandalising its buildings and to serve two to five years in prison on four unrelated cases of receiving and concealing stolen property, according to a report by the Independent.

    Oh, and the court also says he's racist. And he's black.

    How did this happen? Well, police say Curlin sprayed graffiti with hate messages on the walls of the university last year. Not because he hated blacks or anyone else — he was motivated by more selfish reasons.

    Turns out, he already had criminal charges filed against him, so he came up with a plan: Curlin wanted to act as a police informant, helping to chase the ghostly racist, and then get those charges dropped in exchange for his assistance.

    But things didn't play out as he'd hoped.

    "To know that it was a person of colour is hurtful," student Jaiquae Rodwell told the local paper, the Eastern Echo. "As a black student, to know that another black person is using the n-word in a negative way is embarrassing."

    The campus police says it took some 1,000 hours of investigation to finger the real culprit.

