A man opened fire early Friday morning at the Trump National Golf resort in Doral, Florida. The police responded to the incident and the suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

Police have released bodycam footage of their gun battle with a suspect at the Doral Golf Club.

According to reports, suspect Jonathan Oddi, entered the lobby of the hotel and began shouting anti-Trump statements.

Trump's company bought a hotel complex with golf courses in Doral for $150 million in 2012.