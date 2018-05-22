American Netizens Urge Trump to Meet Putin 'as Soon as Possible'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A petition calling for an urgent meeting to be held between the US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, has been posted on the White House website.

"A summit should be arranged as soon as possible," the petition, sponsored by the American University in Moscow, a US non-government organization, said on Monday.

The document calls on Trump "to start a direct dialogue with President Putin in search of solid and verified security arrangements."

"As President Trump said repeatedly, ‘only haters and fools’ do not understand that good US-Russia relations are also good for America. By all indications President Putin feels the same way for his country," the petition text said.

All petitions published on the White House website must gather 100,000 signatures within a 30-day period in order to for the US administration to respond.