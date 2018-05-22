Texas School Shooter's Lawyer Looking Into Bullying Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The teenager who opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas could have been bullied by students and staff and the accusations were dismissed without interviewing all relevant parties, lawyer Nick Poehl said in an interview.

"It's something that we’re looking into," Poehl told ABC News on Monday regarding an investigation into the possibility that the gunman, 17-year old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was bullied by classmates and adults.

The attorney said the Santa Fe school issued a statement saying that they have examined the claims of harassment, but determined they were erroneous. He said the nature of the probe remains unclear, because kids have not been interviewed on this matter.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a press conference the shooter is now in the Galveston County Jail under suicide watch.

On Friday, Pagourtzis, killed ten people and wounded 13 others with two pieces of firearms which he took from his father. The teenage also made several different types of explosives. Some were in the school, others in a home and in a vehicle. Among the explosives were a CO2 device and a Molotov cocktail.