White House: DoJ Expands Probe Into 2016 Trump Campaign

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice has instructed its Inspector General to expand the investigation of the FBI’s and department’s Russia probe into any problematic tactics used against the Trump campaign, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday.

"Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign," Sanders said.

Earlier on Monday US President Donald Trump demanded in a Twitter message that the Justice Department find out if anyone in the department or the FBI infiltrated or conducted surveillance on the Trump campaign for political reasons.

© AFP 2018 / ROBYN BECK Trump Tweets: I Will Ask to Look Into Whether FBI "Infiltrated or Surveilled" My Campaign

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will set up a meeting between members of the Intelligence Community and leaders of Congress to review information that was requested, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday.

"It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ [Department of Justice], and DNI [Director of National Intelligence] together with Congressional leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested," Sanders said.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations of collusion between Trump and Moscow, which both Russia and the US leader have repeatedly denied.