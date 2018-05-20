Register
05:41 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Counter-terrorism task-force of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alpha Group

    Pentagon Says Moscow 'Not Doing Enough' to Fight Terrorism Within Borders

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha
    US
    Get short URL
    104

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense criticized Russia for not putting enough efforts into combating radicalization and terrorism within its own borders, Pentagon representative Lieut. Col. Kone Faulkner told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "The United States and many in the region are concerned about radicalization happening in Russia. Russia criticizes countries that help Afghanistan fight terrorism, but is not doing enough to address the problem of radicalization and terrorist recruitment within its own borders," Faulkner said in a statement.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    CC0
    Pentagon Calls Russia's Statements About Daesh Threat in Central Asia 'Propaganda'
    Faulkner refused to "speculate" on the number of Islamic State (Daesh) militants in Afghanistan at the moment but stressed that Washington would continue working with its Afghan partners to reduce the Daesh presence in the country after having destroyed the terrorist group's support network in Iraq and Syria.

    In early May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said that the Daesh militants, along with terrorists fleeing from Syria and Iraq, were bolstering their positions in northern Afghanistan, making it a new stronghold of international terrorism. According to the official, terrorists in Afghanistan seek to topple the legitimate governments and seize territories of Central Asian countries and Russia to create a quasi-state.

    Syromolotov also stressed that militants were fleeing into Afghanistan "with an apparent external support of sponsors, among which are state organizations and intelligence services of several countries."

    *Islamic State, also known as Daesh, ISIL or ISIS is a terror organization which is forbidden in Russia, the United States and many other countries.

    Related:

    WATCH: Russia's FSB Detains Suspected Daesh Terrorists in Rostov Region
    US-led Coalition Ready to Share Data with Russia on Daesh in Syria’s Abu Kamal
    Russian Operation Enabled Syria to Go All Out After Daesh - Indian Author
    Tags:
    counter-terrorism, Daesh, Pentagon, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse