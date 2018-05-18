Register
23:40 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bathroom

    WATCH: Trans Woman Hounded from Restaurant Toilet by GOP Congressional Candidate

    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A longshot Republican congressional candidate in California took it upon herself Wednesday to harass a transgender woman in a public bathroom and then post a video of the incident on Facebook as part of her crusade against the “family values issue” of trans rights.

    Jasmine Saavedra wants to be the next representative in Washington, DC, for California's 44th Congressional District. The self-styled "Spoke person of Latinos For Trump California," according to her Twitter bio, plans to get there on the accumulated shame of women who need to pee and happen to be transgender.

    Saavedra posted a video to Facebook Live on May 16, filmed at a Denny's restaurant in Los Angeles' Koreatown, according to RawStory, with the caption: "a man in the ladies room saying he is a woman (Obama legacy) As your next congress woman I will fight to get our right to have a ladies room just for us back."

    In the video, she says she went to the use the restroom and found the stall occupied. She went and got the manager and returned to the bathroom with her phone on a selfie stick, which is how the video begins. As she enters the bathroom, the male manager is seen already inside, rapping on the side of the stall. Saavedra screams at the woman in the stall as the woman inside yells back, "You're invading my privacy!"

    Saavedra responds that "you're invading my privacy because I'm a lady and I deserve to use a ladies room."

    Saavedra then she leaves the bathroom and does a lap around the dining area, fuming at the camera, before returning to the hall outside the bathroom to "see [her] coming out of the room."

    As the woman leaves the restroom escorted by the manager, she says to Saavedra, "You've singled me out for no reason. And I've seen you yesterday following me… I recognize you."

    Saavedra follows the woman out of the restaurant, yelling at her "next time use the men's room… or nobody's room!"

    Trump Uses Twitter to Ban Trans People From Military

    In a final monologue after returning to her table, Saavedra says, "This is so stupid, in California, how they let people say ‘it's a lady'… How can I be with a man inside of the ladies room just because he thinks he's a lady? This is unbelievable. Only in California this happens."

    She further boasts of how the manager helped her, how she had her pepper spray ready and laments that she couldn't find her stun gun, which she says women must have to protect themselves from "crazy people" in women's restrooms.

    "We need to respect women," Saavedra declares without a hint of irony, having just had a woman forcibly removed from a restaurant for daring to answer nature's call in the bathroom corresponding to her gender.

    Denny's responded to the episode Friday with a statement repudiating Saavedra's bigotry. "We are extremely disturbed by the incident that took place at our Los Angeles restaurant this week. At Denny's, we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind, inclusive of gender identity and sexual orientation. We are dedicated to providing a welcoming dining environment for all our guests and believe that our transgender guests and team members should be allowed to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. Our restaurant teams attend training which covers our policies against discrimination and promotes respect for all guests," the restaurant said.

    However, the statement goes on to note that " the video of this incident does not tell the full story."

    "Our manager was approached by a guest complaining that a man was in the women's restroom. Once a female team member checked that no one else was in there, the manager entered. Before seeing the guest, the manager observed drug paraphernalia on the floor near the guest and asked the guest to leave based on that observation, and not on her gender identity," the statement says.

    Neither the manager nor Saavedra are ever heard discussing drug paraphernalia in the video and it's clear from Saavedra's statements on camera that her problem with the situation is that she believes the trans woman is a man and poses a danger to her in the bathroom.

    Saavedra's electoral rival, Democratic incumbent Nanette Diaz Barragan, told The Advocate Friday, "I was appalled by the treatment that this woman received for simply trying to use the restroom. Everyone has the right to their own identity and the right not to be discriminated against for who they are."

    The Advocate noted Thursday that, contrary to Saavedra's claims of danger from the situation, "There has never been a case of a transgender person attacking or harassing anyone in a bathroom anywhere in the country."

    Members of Pakistan's transgender community and their supporters protest violence against transgender people, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. A Pakistani officer said police have arrested 10 members of a criminal gang who flogged a transgender person and posted the incident on social media. The arrests were made in the eastern Pakistani city of Sialkot after a video of the flogging was shared thousands of times on social media.
    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Pakistan’s Transgender, Third Gender People Win Monumental Civil Rights Victory

    Los Angeles LGBT Center Chief of Staff Darrel Cummings commented on the episode in a statement Thursday, saying, "the current administration has emboldened people to express their ignorance and hatred in a way that is so odious and shameful that we are required time and again to actively resist," adding that "ignorance, fear-mongering and harassment have no place in a country founded on principles of equality and mutual respect. On this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, let this candidate's disgraceful behavior be a rallying cry for us all to stand up for what is right."

    No national legislation protecting transgender civil rights exists in the United States. Under the administration of former US President Barack Obama, the US Supreme Court and Justice Departments reinterpreted a number of civil rights laws, notably Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act of 1972, as protecting against discrimination on the basis of gender identity. However, the Trump administration has slowly rescinded nearly all of these protections, reinterpreting them as not protecting transgender or gender-nonconforming people from discrimination.

    Bathroom
    US Supreme Court to Hear Case of Transgender Student's Bathroom

    California has its own law, which took effect on March 1, 2017, mandating that single-occupancy public bathrooms must be gender-neutral, but it does not protect multi-stall bathrooms such as those at a restaurant like Denny's, leaving the issue up to the whims of company policy.

    The author of this article is a transgender woman.

    Related:

    Trans Troops: US Military to Accept Transgender Recruits Beginning 2018
    Big Wins for Trans Candidates; Trump Shuts Doors to Cuba
    US Transgender Blogger Bullied for Appropriating Black Culture with Hairstyle
    Transgender Woman Will Fly to S Korea for $12k-Worth Vocal Cord Surgery (PHOTOS)
    Social Media Claps for Pakistan's First Transgender TV News Anchor
    Tags:
    GOP candidate, Sexual Harassment, civil rights, Bathroom Bill, LGBTQ, transgender, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse