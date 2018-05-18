Two Buses Collide in Lincoln Tunnel, at Least 32 Injured - Fire Department

Fire officials say that two buses have collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, at the tunnel’s Manhattan-side entrance, injuring at least 32 people.
One of the buses was carrying 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other.
According to NJ Transit, the buses have been taken out of the tunnel on the New York side.
#BREAKING 31 injured after bus crash at Lincoln Tunnel. @Telemundo47 #NewYork #Manhattan pic.twitter.com/0HxNlSCPj1— Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesT47) 18 мая 2018 г.
— Alex Roland (@AlexRolandC) 18 мая 2018 г.
— Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) 18 мая 2018 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
