Two Buses Collide in Lincoln Tunnel, at Least 32 Injured - Fire Department

The New York City Fire Department says that the accident happened around 10 a.m. in the central tube of the tunnel and involved two New Jersey Transit buses.

Fire officials say that two buses have collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, at the tunnel’s Manhattan-side entrance, injuring at least 32 people.

One of the buses was carrying 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other.

According to NJ Transit, the buses have been taken out of the tunnel on the New York side.

