Twitter Afire: Bill Gates Says Trump Doesn't Know Difference Between HIV and HPV

During a recent Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation meeting, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has claimed US President Donald Trump repeatedly asked if HIV and HPV were the same thing.

The tech icon told the audience that his first encounter with the sitting president took place in New York in December 2016, and then they met again in March 2017 at the White House.

“In both of those two meetings, he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines and somebody – I think it was Robert Kennedy Jr – was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things. And I said no, that’s a dead end, that would be a bad thing, don’t do that. Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV so I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other,” he said.

Exclusive footage obtained by All In… Bill Gates dishes on his meetings with Donald Trump. More tonight at 8PM ET. #inners pic.twitter.com/Zoehj1WTfk — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) 17 мая 2018 г.

Bill Gates also recalled that Trump had run into his daughter Jennifer, at a horse show in Florida, and when he met POTUS in New York, it appeared that the president knew a “scary” amount about the entrepreneur’s daughter’s looks, even though Trump spent only 20 minutes at the event.

“So when I first talked to him it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance. Melinda [Gates’s wife] didn’t like that too well.”

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, causes AIDS, while HPV, or human papillomavirus, is an infection that can trigger cervical cancer.

In an interview with STAT news, Gates said that Donald Trump offered him the position of White House science adviser in March, but the tech genius turned down the role.