Register
06:04 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese and US flags. (File)

    US, Chinese Officials Agree to Continue Talks to Resolve Trade Row

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House said announced that US and Chinese officials would continue discussions in Washington on Friday which the Trump administration hopes would establish "fair trading relationship". At the same time, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China was ready to engage with US on equal terms to resolve the trade dispute.

    "Today, [Trump] Administration officials began a series of meetings with a delegation from the government of China, as part of ongoing trade discussions. The United States officials conveyed the President’s clear goal for a fair trading relationship with China," the White House said in a press release on Thursday. "The United States officials and the Chinese delegation also participated in a meeting with President Donald J. Trump at the White House. The two sides agreed to continue the discussions on Friday."

    The New York Times earlier reported that China was preparing a $200 billion package to cut the trade deficit with the United States. Trump told reporters earlier in the day he doubted the United States and China could reach a fair deal.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Refuses to Bargain Away Trade Interests in Talks With US
    Meanwhile, China's Vice Premier Liu He said on social media that Beijing was ready to engage with the United States on equal terms to resolve their trade dispute.

    "China is ready to join efforts with the US and take necessary measures to resolve outstanding trade and economic issues on equal terms and in mutual interest," he wrote on WeChat.

    Liu He said the US-Chinese relationship was in an important phase and called on Washington to go halfway to secure a "healthy and stable development of bilateral ties."

    Related:

    China's Petro-Yuan Contracts on Steady Rise Amid Renewed US Sanctions on Iran
    Tehran Looks at Russia, China to Save Nuke Deal as US Quits Agreement - Zarif
    Ten O’Clock to Tehran: China Launches New Rail Link with Iran as US Severs Ties
    US Targeting China by Dealing a Blow to Iran Nuclear Deal – Analyst
    Tags:
    negotiations, US import tariffs, trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse