Trump Says Report That Obama Spied on His Campaign 'Bigger than Watergate'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that it would be "worse than Watergate" if reports that former President Barack Obama's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spied on his 2016 election campaign turn out to be true.

"Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump's tweet refers to an article penned by McCarthy and published by National Review on Saturday.

READ MORE: Democrats' Russiagate Lawsuit Looks Like Watergate in Reverse — Historian

© REUTERS / Mike Segar Giuliani: Mueller Told Trump Team President Won't Be Indicted

According to the report, Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson testified to Congress that he learned the FBI had a "human source" or spy in the Trump campaign.

Simpson has said that person was Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, but McCarthy believes it was someone else, who the FBI planted with the campaign, not an aide who cooperated with the investigation willingly.

Fusion GPS is the firm hired by a Republican, and then the Democratic National Committee to research Trump's alleged ties to Russia.