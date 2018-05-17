FBI Investigating 1,000 Potential "Lone Wolf" Terrorists

According to Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the bureau is investigating 1,000 suspected “lone wolf” terrorists and another 1,000 possible “domestic terrorists.”

Christopher Wray said that the investigation involved all 50 states.

"And what makes it so hard is that there are not many dots to connect with some of these people," he said. "They pick soft targets, they use easy-to-use weapons; you know, IEDs [improvised explosive devices], cars, knives, guns."

READ MORE: New York City Mayor Says FBI, Police Foiled Terror Attack at School

© REUTERS / James Lawler Duggan US Justice Department Sends Criminal Referral for Fired FBI Deputy McCabe

During a Senate Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing, the FBI director stated that "lone wolf terrorists," who are also described as persons radicalized over the internet, are the FBI's "highest counterterrorism priority at the moment."

In December 2017, the FBI released a report naming homegrown radicalized individuals as the main terrorist threat to the US in 2018, surpassing the danger of foreign-based operatives who enter the country expressly to commit acts of terror.