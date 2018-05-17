FBI Investigating 1,000 Potential "Lone Wolf" Terrorists

Christopher Wray said that the investigation involved all 50 states.
"And what makes it so hard is that there are not many dots to connect with some of these people," he said. "They pick soft targets, they use easy-to-use weapons; you know, IEDs [improvised explosive devices], cars, knives, guns."
In December 2017, the FBI released a report naming homegrown radicalized individuals as the main terrorist threat to the US in 2018, surpassing the danger of foreign-based operatives who enter the country expressly to commit acts of terror.
