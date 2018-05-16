US Officer Shoots Student, Who Opens Fire at School - Reports

An armed student has been injured by a school resource officer after an exchange of fire at a school in Illinois.

A student, allegedly 19-years old, brought a gun at Dixon High School, Illinois on Wednesday. Upon entering the school, the suspect fired at Mark Dallas, a school resource officer, hitting him.

The officer returned fire, injuring the armed suspect. No one other has been injured, the statement, issued by the local authorities says.

Former student is shot by officer during gunfire exchange at graduation practice in Dixon High School gym https://t.co/9JxgrCEXkq pic.twitter.com/eCXwjVq9Rp — Abel (@Ablcarmona) 16 мая 2018 г.

​The incident occurred in the gym, where seniors were gathered for graduation practice, City Administrator Danny Langloss said.

"We're lucky the officer was there. His brave actions saved a lot of lives," Langloss said.

The suspect, who is a former Dixon High School student has been taken to police custody with non-life threatening injuries and is receiving medical treatment.