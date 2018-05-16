US Senate Intelligence Committee Advances Haspel's Nomination to Head CIA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Intelligence Committee voted to advance the nomination of Gina Haspel to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) by a vote of 10-5, Chairman Richard Burr and Ranking Member Mark Warner said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today announced Acting Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Gina Haspel, was favorably reported out of the Committee by a vote of 10-5 to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency," the release said.

Last week, US Senator John McCain refused to vote to confirm Gina Haspel's nomination, saying that she was unfit to run the CIA, citing her "disturbing role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.

During her Senate hearing on May 9, Haspel promised that the so-called detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership.

Haspel, who currently serves as acting CIA director, oversaw the interrogation of a detainee at a secret US prison in Thailand who was waterboarded 83 times in a single month. She also reportedly participated in the destruction of videos of interrogations that have since been characterized as torture and outlawed by Congress.