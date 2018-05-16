Senate Panel Releases Interview Transcripts With Trump Jr

Senate panel has released more than 1,800 pages of transcripts of interviews with Trump's son and those, who met with Russian attorney at Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Besides Trump Jr., the committee interviews publicist Rob Goldstone, who set up the meeting with the promise of dirt on Clinton, Rinat Akhmetshin, a prominent Russian-American lobbyist, Ike Kaveladze, a business associate of a Moscow-based developer and a translator.

The materials released include transcripts of interviews, written answers to questions and materials submitted by individuals including those, mentioned above.

While answering the questions, Donald Trump Jr. said that he couldn't remember whether he had discussed the Russia investigation with his father. He also told the panel that he saw nothing wrong with attending the Trump Tower meeting in which he was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

In February, the US Justice Department indicted three Russian firms and 13 people on suspicion of attempt to meddle in the election campaign.

Mueller is heading the investigation into alleged Russia's attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. Similar probes are being carried out in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the accusations and stressed that the allegations of Moscow's involvement remain unfounded.