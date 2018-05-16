State Department Says Hosts 200 Foreign Diplomats to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - 200 diplomats and representatives from countries gathered at the Department of State on Monday to discuss the way forward in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters.

"We had 200 ambassadors here [State Department] yesterday… speaking about the next steps forward on the Iran deal," Nauert said on Tuesday.

Nauert explained the diplomats met with several senior State Department officials with respect to the issue, while several Treasury Department officials also participated in the meetings.

Nauert also mentioned that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver his first foreign policy address on the Iran nuclear agreement on Monday at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Heritage Foundation.

Pompeo’s speech will focus on the next steps moving forward in working with allies and building an international coalition to address all of Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East region, including with respect to its nuclear program, development of ballistic missiles and funding of terrorism, Nauert added.

