Judge Denies Manafort’s Motion to Dismiss Charges in Russia Probe

"The Special Counsel was authorized from the start to investigate the defendant not only for coordinating with the Russian government, but also for violations of law arising out of payments received from the former President of Ukraine," the document said Tuesday. "So even in the unlikely event that the Acting Attorney General and the Special Counsel never discussed what the investigation included at the time of the appointment, the singular event that defendant insists would be necessary to make his indictment valid – an explicit referral of the specific matter to the Special Counsel – has taken place. For all of these reasons, the motion to dismiss is denied."

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid US Judge Says Mueller Prosecutes Manafort Only to Get to Trump - Reports

Manafort asked to dismiss charges related to his lobbying and political consulting activities, the court filing said.

Previously, Manafort was charged with a litany of formal accusations that are primarily related to his alleged efforts to submit false tax returns, failure to file reports about foreign bank accounts, and commit bank fraud.