Take a Seat: Stolen Chair Sparks Family-on-Family Brawl at US Water Park (VIDEO)

On Saturday, a brawl broke out at the Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin that saw chairs, garbage cans and food become weapons after someone committed the crime of taking a chair from another group’s table.

The fight was captured by witnesses on cellphones and shared widely on social media.

​​​According to Wisconsin's Lake Delton Police Department, the fight broke out between two families after a member of one family took a chair from the other family's table in an indoor part of the resort. The fight spread until multiple guests, some not even involved in the original dispute, were hitting each other with chairs and garbage cans.

In a press release, Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman said he is "disappointed that cooler heads did not prevail in this scenario and that the responsible parties allowed this event to escalate to such an extreme level inside a family oriented business," CBS reported. Although no one has yet pressed charges, police anticipate that a variety of complaints will eventually be filed.

By the time the authorities arrived, the fight was already over. Officers talked to witnesses and viewed the video footage witnesses had recorded of the debacle.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Jason Hammond, the water park's safety director, said, "Mt. Olympus is very disappointed to have had an altercation between several of our guests this past weekend. Guest safety is always our first priority. We are thankful that no one was seriously injured. We would like to thank the Lake Delton Police Department for their quick response. This is now a police matter and we are cooperating fully."