Register
22:44 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    John Jackson, co-owner of Capitol City Arms Supply shows off an AR-15 assault rifle for sale Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013 at his business in Springfield, Ill.

    Rent-a-Rifle: Chicago Art Installation Imagines Urban Weapons Sharing (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Until Wednesday, locals hanging about Chicago's Daley Plaza will be able to see a new display that suggests getting your hands on an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle is as easy as renting a bike.

    The exhibit, named the Chicago Gun Share Program, was created by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence along with Chicago-based advertising agency Escape Pod.

    ​"Our hope is to raise awareness of this important issue," Max Samis, press secretary for the Brady Center, told local TV station WGN. "We're hoping the Chicago community can take advantage of this… and learn how simple it is for a civilian to obtain a weapon of war."

    Vinny Warren, Escape Pod's executive creative director, stressed that the installation was meant to spark a conversation on gun violence in the US.

    ​The steel display took builder Nicholas Berg of Ojo Customs some four months to create, Reel Chicago reports. The conversation-starter also includes solar panels to power lights for nearby signs and an iPad that uses Square, a mobile payment app, to enable donations to the Brady Center.

    Chicago walkout
    © AP Photo/ Martha Irvine
    Linking Black Lives Movement, Parkland, Chicago Students Demand Change ‘Far Beyond Gun Control’

    The Chicago Tribune reported that the installation follows Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's rewriting of a gun control bill on Monday to reinstate the death penalty for mass killers and those convicted of killing police officers.

    According to the publication, the bill was added to a previous gun control proposal that would require a 72-hour waiting period before someone is allowed to purchase a semi-automatic assault weapon such as the AR-15, which is a civilian model of the M-16 the US armed forces use. The state currently has a 24-hour wait time.

    Related:

    'US Lies, People Die!': Hundreds in Chicago Rally Against Syria Strikes (VIDEO)
    ‘No Respect for the Dead Anymore:’ Funeral Gang Violence on the Rise in Chicago
    Bitcoin Bandit: Chicago Trader on Trial For Stealing $2 Mln in Cryptocurrency
    Chicago News Station Confuses Pyeongchang with P.F. Chang's (PHOTO)
    Nearly 800 Flights Reportedly Canceled in Chicago Area Due to Snowstorm (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    Art Installation, AR-15, Illinois, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse