Register
20:11 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018

    Trump: Russia Probe, Fake News Could Not Affect My Approval Rating

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "fake news" about his so-called collusion with Russia could not affect his popularity among American voters.

    Trump slammed what, according to his estimates, was a $10 million "Russian Witch Hunt," saying that the probe didn't manage to affect his ratings. The president stressed that while "much of the media may be corrupt," most Americans have been able to distinguish the truth. 

    Recent polls show Trump's approval ratings are rising. A Gallup poll released last week showed the US president's approval rating exceeds 42 percent, which is the highest level of support he has received this year.

    READ MORE: Good Luck With That: Biker Mob Heading to Washington to End Mueller 'Sham'

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Russian Company Concord's Attorney Moves to Dismiss Mueller Indictment
    The US president has repeatedly denied colluding with the Kremlin, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt." Currently, Special Council Robert Mueller is heading the investigation which aim is to determine whether the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections took place. Moscow, in its turn, has continuously denied accusations of collusion, with the Kremlin calling such claims "absurd."

    In December 2017, Mueller reported that $7 million was spent on the investigation. According to the US administration's projections, Mueller will spend on the probe $10 million more in 2018, whereas Trump’s 2019 budget implies another $10 million for these purposes.

    Related:

    Russian Company Concord's Attorney Moves to Dismiss Mueller Indictment
    Mueller Suffers Court Setback; A Russiagate Defendant Demands Documents
    Judge Rules Against Mueller's Delay Request in Russia Probe Hearing - Reports
    Good Luck With That: Biker Mob Heading to Washington to End Mueller 'Sham'
    Mueller Team Seeks to Delay First Hearing in Russia Meddling Case – Reports
    Leaks Show Mueller Probe is Fishing Expedition
    Tags:
    probe, approval ratings, Robert Mueller, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse