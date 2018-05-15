Trump: Russia Probe, Fake News Could Not Affect My Approval Rating

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "fake news" about his so-called collusion with Russia could not affect his popularity among American voters.

Trump slammed what, according to his estimates, was a $10 million "Russian Witch Hunt," saying that the probe didn't manage to affect his ratings. The president stressed that while "much of the media may be corrupt," most Americans have been able to distinguish the truth.

Can you believe that with all of the made up, unsourced stories I get from the Fake News Media, together with the $10,000,000 Russian Witch Hunt (there is no Collusion), I now have my best Poll Numbers in a year. Much of the Media may be corrupt, but the People truly get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018

Recent polls show Trump's approval ratings are rising. A Gallup poll released last week showed the US president's approval rating exceeds 42 percent, which is the highest level of support he has received this year.

The US president has repeatedly denied colluding with the Kremlin, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt." Currently, Special Council Robert Mueller is heading the investigation which aim is to determine whether the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections took place. Moscow, in its turn, has continuously denied accusations of collusion, with the Kremlin calling such claims "absurd."

In December 2017, Mueller reported that $7 million was spent on the investigation. According to the US administration's projections, Mueller will spend on the probe $10 million more in 2018, whereas Trump’s 2019 budget implies another $10 million for these purposes.