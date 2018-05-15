CIA Chief Nominee Vows Interrogation Program Not to Resume Under Her Leadership

"With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior Agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken," Haspel said in the letter.
Haspel stated that if confirmed as CIA Director, she would not authorize any activities that were contrary to her "moral and ethical values" or consistent with the "CIA's mission, expertise, and the law."
During her Senate hearing, Haspel said the detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on Haspel's nomination in a closed meeting on Wednesday.
