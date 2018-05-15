CIA Chief Nominee Vows Interrogation Program Not to Resume Under Her Leadership

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) should not have conducted an enhanced interrogation program, CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel said in a letter to Ranking Member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner.

"With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior Agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken," Haspel said in the letter.

Haspel stated that if confirmed as CIA Director, she would not authorize any activities that were contrary to her "moral and ethical values" or consistent with the "CIA's mission, expertise, and the law."

READ MORE: Ex-CIA Agent Recounts Violent Arrest on Capitol Hill for Protesting CIA Torture

During her Senate hearing, Haspel said the detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership.

© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque CIA Agents Who Torture Get Promoted; Agents Who Object Get Jailed - Activist

Haspel oversaw the interrogation of a detainee at a secret US prison in Thailand who was waterboarded 83 times in a single month. She also reportedly participated in the destruction of videos of interrogations that have since been characterized as torture and outlawed by Congress.

READ MORE: US Senate Calls on DoJ to Declassify Haspel's Role in CIA Torture Program

The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on Haspel's nomination in a closed meeting on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Haspel's Role in CIA Torture Program 'Neither Minor Nor Incidental' — Senator