Trump Discusses NAFTA, Middle East in Phone Call With Trudeau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Monday discussed the advances in the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations and exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, the prime minister's office said in a press release.

"The leaders discussed the progress being made in the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the possibility of bringing negotiations to a prompt conclusion," the release stated on Monday.

© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte Mexico's FM Says 'Unacceptable' for US to Tie Mexico’s Immigration Policies to NAFTA

Trump and Trudeau also spoke about the recent developments in the Middle East, the release added.

Earlier, the Canadian prime minister said that Ottawa did not link together the tariffs and the negotiations for NAFTA, noting that Canadian government was "happy to continue" to move forward on the negotiations.