Register
23:28 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An MK19 machine gun grenade launcher. Officials in North Dakota say a belt of one's ammunition contained in a small box has gone missing.

    North Dakota Officials Hunting for ‘Dangerous’ Lost US Air Force Grenades

    Lance Cpl. Thomas A. Mcintosh/Marine Corps
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Officials in northwestern North Dakota are looking frantically for grenades misplaced by the US Air Force near the city of Parshall, which sits on the Fort Berthold Native Reservation.

    The grenades were contained on a belt of ammunition for an automatic grenade launcher. The green metal shells are about 18.5 in long, 14.5 in high and 8.5 in wide.

    Ten days after the grenades were reported lost on May 4 there is still no sign the search is over, as a group of around 100 airmen traversed the six-mile path multiple times on Friday and came back with nothing. The phrase "‘almost' only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades" probably does not apply to these particular launcher grenades, which Mountrail County Sheriff Ken Halverson has called "dangerous." He's requested that anyone in the public with information about the explosives to contact his office.

    The grenades reportedly fell off of a Humvee and are meant to be used with a MK19 machine gun grenade launcher.

    First C130-J Super Hercules arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan
    © Photo: Youtube/Stars and Stripes
    Again: US Military Equipment Falls on Japanese School
    ​The grenades are specific to US Air Force launchers and will not operate in any other devices without bringing "catastrophic failure," Halverson said, according to the Air Force Times. That means if you find them, don't get any ideas about sticking them in a potato cannon. They're only safe so long as the container, which weighs about 40lbs, remains intact and undamaged, according to Lt. Col. Jamie Humphries, a spokesman at the Minot Air Force Base, which is just a few towns over from Parshall, said.

    The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is also reportedly offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the recovery of the grenades.

    Related:

    That Awkward Moment: US Air Force Stops Recovery Mission of Lost Satellite
    Debris not from lost Air France plane - Brazil's Air Force
    Iraqi Air Force Destroys Daesh Command Center in Syria - Reports
    US Air Force Reveals Where Secretive B-21 Bombers Will Be Stationed
    US Air Force Says ‘Sky Penis’ Contrails Over Germany Not Intentional (PHOTOS)
    US Air Force Bombers Buzz Over the South China Sea
    Iraq Air Force Conducts Anti-Daesh Strikes in Syria
    Tags:
    US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse