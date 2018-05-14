US First Lady Undergoes Kidney Surgery at Military Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump "successfully" came through a surgical procedure at Walter Reed Medical Center in the Washington, DC, metro area on Monday.

"First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition," a statement from her communications director revealed. The statement reported that the procedure was "successful and there were no complications."

US President Donald Trump's wife is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is expected to remain at the medical facility for the rest of the week, the spokeswoman said. The president was not present during the procedure, but spoke to her before the procedure and with her doctor afterward, according to NBC. He is expected to visit later today.

The White House hasn't said how long it took for doctors to complete the embolization, which is considered a minimally invasive surgical technique.

The Slovenian-born first lady, only the second foreign-born presidential spouse in US history, is 48 years old, or about 23 years younger than Trump, 71. The couple married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania is Trump's third wife, following marriages to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.