White House Reportedly Not Apologizing for 'Dying McCain' Remark

The Trump administration appears reluctant to publicly apologize for a derogatory remark towards Senator John McCain, made by a White House staffer during a closed door meeting last week.

While US presidential advisers paid tribute to Senator McCain in a statement issued on May 13, they did not offer him an apology for a remark made by Trump’s aide earlier that prompted a severe public backlash, The Washington Post reports.

During his appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, national security adviser John Bolton praised McCain for the Republican Arizona US Senator’s support in the past, particularly during Bolton’s UN ambassador nomination in 2005.

"He did it because he thought I was being treated unfairly. I’ll never forget it, I’ll be grateful forever, and I wish John McCain and his family nothing but the best," he said.

However, when asked by the host whether he would apologize for Kelly Sadler’s remark, Bolton replied: "I’ve said what I’m going to say."

The scandal erupted following a remark made by Kelly Sadler, a White House communications aide. Sadler had said during a discussion about Gina Haspel's nomination to the role of CIA director that McCain’s opinion “doesn't matter” because “he's dying anyway.”

This development was first reported by The Hill on Thursday, May 10, and caused many officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties to demand Sadler’s resignation.

On May 11, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders grilled her staff, though she reportedly was more upset with the fact that information from the meeting made its way to the media than by the remark itself.

The senator's wife tweeted Sadler that he has a family, whose feelings can be hurt, while his daughter, Meghan McCain, noted that life "is not how you die, it's how you live."

Sadler later reportedly called Meghan McCain to apologize and promise to issue a public apology for her remark.

Senator John McCain has been at his home in Arizona fighting brain cancer since December.