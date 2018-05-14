Register
01:47 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial

    Protest Against Relocation of Katyn Monument in Jersey City

    © Sputnik /
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    JERSEY CITY (Sputnik) - City Mayor Steve Fulop and the Katyn Forest Massacre Memorial Committee came to an agreement on relocation earlier this week. The statue will remain close to the waterfront and is expected to move only about 200 feet from its current position.

    However, on Sunday dozens have come to the monument with Polish and US flags of all sizes, demanding that their history be respected.Around 3 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) demonstrators began gathering in front of the memorial at Exchange Place plaza in Jersey City.

    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial
    © Sputnik /
    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial

    "All we want is to make sure that this place, even if it's moved, even if Katyn Memorial finds a new home, it's full of dignity, and it's actually something we can live with," Slawomir Platta, a Polish-American attorney and the protest organizer, told reporters.

    Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz attends a meeting with his Latvian counterpart, Raimonds Bergmanis, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, March 14, 2016
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Polish Defense Minister Calls 1940 Murder of Officers at Katyn 'Genocide'
    Platta decried the lack of transparency from the mayor's office on the relocation process.

    "Poland in this situation just wants dignity, nothing else. We were excluded from the process from the very beginning. Now is the time when we come back and we want to ensure that nothing happens without us," Platta told Sputnik shortly after the demonstration began.

    Fullop came under fire last month when he announced the monument would be moved as the area where it is currently located is being redeveloped.

    The statue of a soldier speared with a bayonet makes for a striking figure against the backdrop of towering skyscrapers. The side of the monument holds a plaque commemorating the victims of another terrible tragedy, the September 11 attacks in New York City.

    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial
    © Sputnik /
    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial

    "This is not just a Polish monument. Look closely. This is 9/11 memorial. And we want to make sure that it stays here, right?" Platta said, gesturing toward 1 World Trade Center, the target of the 2001 terrorist attack, standing directly across the Hudson river.

    Polish bikers taking part in the Katyn Rally, an annual motocross taking place across large tracts of European Russia, have blazed through Moscow, and are now on route to the Siberian city of Tobolsk, beyond the Ural Mountains.
    © Flickr/ włodi
    Polish Bikers Blazing a Trail Through Russia During Annual Katyn Motocross
    The crowd responded with a resounding "Yes!" Two men rolled out a large banner that read "Hands Off Katyn Monument. Respect Our History."

    "We think it’s an important piece of our history that we want to commemorate. Twenty-two thousand Polish and Jewish soldiers died in brutal massacre, just shot in the head and dumped into mass graves. We’ve managed to keep that memory alive for so long," one protester told Sputnik.

    Platta warned against assaults on the past.

    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial
    Rally in Jersey City Against Relocation of Katyn Memorial

    "Don’t touch history, or it will repeat itself," the activist said

    The demonstration concluded with Polish and US national anthems and the ringing of the Katyn bell, brought to the location.

    Related:

    Polish Defense Minister Calls 1940 Murder of Officers at Katyn 'Genocide'
    Polish Bikers Blazing a Trail Through Russia During Annual Katyn Motocross
    Russian Bikers 'Night Wolves' Commemorate Memory of Murdered Poles in Katyn
    Human Rights Court Rebukes Russia Over WWII Katyn Massacre
    New Katyn Massacre Documents May Cause Political Stir
    Tags:
    monument, relocation, memorial, protests, history, Katyn, Jersey City, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse