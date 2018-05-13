Register
08:07 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this still frame taken from video, lava flows toward a home in the Puna District as a result of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, Friday, May 4, 2018

    Hawaii Authorities Try to Mitigate Threat Lava Poses to Energy Infrastructure

    © AP Photo / Byron Matthews
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    BIG ISLAND (Hawaii) (Sputnik) – A geothermal power plant on Hawaii’s Big Island is receiving special attention from the US authorities due to the danger of potential well-head blowouts should lava hit the facility, the Hawaii National Guard spokesman told Sputnik.

    “The issues are the wells,” Maj. Jeff Hickman said, adding the authorities “are trying to mitigate the danger.”

    Earlier in the week, Hawaii Governor David Ige assigned a team, which includes Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim as well as the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, to work on mitigating the risks surrounding the plant.

    The governor also said that if the well heads get destroyed or damaged, some hazardous materials could be released into the air.

    In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours
    Doomsday for Hawaii? New Lava Vent Threatens Big Island (VIDEO)
    Puna Geothermal Venture, the owner and operator of the facility, said on Saturday that that it has shut down the power plant and all geothermal wells following the start of Kilauea volcano’s latest eruption on May 3. In addition to shutting the facility down, PGV removed around 60,000 gallons of pentane, a flammable solvent used in the generation of electricity at the plant, from the site, which is located in Kilauea’s east rift zone.

    The US authorities are preparing mass evacuation of local residents as the 16th fissure has emerged at the volcano on Saturday. The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Friday that 15 previous fissures have not produced any lava since May 9.  However, lava previously emitted from those openings has reportedly destroyed 36 structures, including over 20 homes, and covered 117 acres of land.

    Related:

    Doomsday for Hawaii? New Lava Vent Threatens Big Island (VIDEO)
    Hawaii Authorities Warn of Possible Powerful Volcanic Explosion
    Scientists Predict Massive Explosions Due to Hawaii Volcano
    Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For Hawaii Over Volcano Eruption - Reports
    USGS: Potential for Explosive Volcanic Eruption Rises on Hawaii's Big Island
    Tags:
    threat, lava, eruption, volcano, United States, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse