Hawaii Authorities Try to Mitigate Threat Lava Poses to Energy Infrastructure

“The issues are the wells,” Maj. Jeff Hickman said, adding the authorities “are trying to mitigate the danger.”
Earlier in the week, Hawaii Governor David Ige assigned a team, which includes Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim as well as the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, to work on mitigating the risks surrounding the plant.
Fissure 16 spews hot lava. Nice green area will turn black. It's near the geothermal plant. https://t.co/yKkN73pCqE #lethawaiihappen #hawaii4real #hawaii #Volcano pic.twitter.com/BCf2WJnaUn— macpro (@macpro) 13 мая 2018 г.
The governor also said that if the well heads get destroyed or damaged, some hazardous materials could be released into the air.
The US authorities are preparing mass evacuation of local residents as the 16th fissure has emerged at the volcano on Saturday. The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Friday that 15 previous fissures have not produced any lava since May 9. However, lava previously emitted from those openings has reportedly destroyed 36 structures, including over 20 homes, and covered 117 acres of land.
Map showing the locations of Puna Geothermal Venture and the eruptive fissures. The lava flow is only 1/2 mile away from PGV. From the Geothermal Resources Council @GRC2001 pic.twitter.com/zk4qaLff0W— HGGRC (@HGGRC_Hawaii) 8 мая 2018 г.
