Register
04:14 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018

    Doomsday for Hawaii? New Lava Vent Threatens Big Island (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BIG ISLAND (Hawaii) (Sputnik) - Another lava vent has opened on Hawaii’s Big Island as the US authorities warn of a possible explosive eruption of the island’s Kilauea volcano, the Hawaii County Civil Defense said.

    “Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports a new fissure in the lower East Rift Zone. Lava spatter was reported east of the geothermal plant property and northeast of Lanipuna Subdivision … Continuing earthquakes, ground deformation, and sulphur dioxide emissions mean additional outbreaks of lava are possible,” the Civil Defense said on its website late on Saturday.

    Hawaii Volcano Eruption
    USGS
    Hawaii Authorities Warn of Possible Powerful Volcanic Explosion
    The new fissure is the 16th that has emerged since the beginning of Kilauea’s latest eruption on May 3. The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Friday that 15 previous fissures have not produced any lava since May 9.  However, lava previously emitted from those openings has reportedly destroyed 36 structures, including over 20 homes, and covered 117 acres of land.

    The observatory also said that the withdrawal of lava from the summit lake of Halemaumau crater could lead to a steam-driven eruption. It could generate ash plumes as high as 20,000 feet, which would affect the area of up to 12 miles. The biggest danger from such eruption is ash fallout, according to civil defense.

    Meanwhile, the Hawaii National Guard jointly with other US authorities are developing a mass evacuation plan for thousands of Big Island residents in light of a possible explosive eruption of Kilauea volcano, the guard’s spokesman told Sputnik.

    “We are looking at a mass evacuation plan just in case the roads get cut off on both sides of the Puna area and a lot of residents will be stranded,” Maj. Jeff Hickman said.

    Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano October 29, 2014 on the Big Island of Hawaii
    © REUTERS / Marco Garcia
    Scientists Predict Massive Explosions Due to Hawaii Volcano
    However, the spokesman did not specify the exact number of people who would be evacuated, but said that it probably will be “in the thousands.”

    In order to develop a mass evacuation plan, the Hawaii National Guard takes several different metrics into account, including the number of soldiers, available trucks and helicopters, and the number of residents in the potential evacuation zone, Hickman added.

    “Right now, it’s not a mandatory evacuation. Local authorities are putting out information and letting people make their own decisions … It’s not our job to scare the public, it’s our job to educate, so they can make the most informed decision,” the spokesman noted.

    Related:

    Hawaii Authorities Warn of Possible Powerful Volcanic Explosion
    Scientists Predict Massive Explosions Due to Hawaii Volcano
    Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For Hawaii Over Volcano Eruption - Reports
    USGS: Potential for Explosive Volcanic Eruption Rises on Hawaii's Big Island
    WATCH: Lava Flow Consumes Car in Hawaii
    Tags:
    evacuation, lava vent, eruption, threat, lava, volcano, Hawaii National Guard, Hawaii County Civil Defense, United States, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse