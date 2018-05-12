McCain's Daughter on WH Aide's Remark: 'It's Not How You Die, It's How You Live'

The White House refused to comment on a controversial remark allegedly made by a special assistant to President Donald Trump regarding GOP Senator John McCain’s health.

Responding to the purported barb, John McCain’s daughter Meghan said on “The View” that her family was “really strong,” and wondered how the White House could retain a staffer who made such a remark.

“Kelly, here’s a little news flash… we’re all dying. I’m dying, you’re dying, we’re all dying. And I want to say, since my dad has been diagnosed… I really feel like I understand the meaning of life, and it is not how you die, it’s how you live,” she said.

Earlier, the senator’s wife, Cindy, reacted to Sadler’s alleged remark on social media, having tagged her in the tweet:

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) 10 мая 2018 г.

Meanwhile, the White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, refused to give a clear answer whether Kelly Sadler had actually said that the senator’s opinion on CIA chief nominee Gina Haspel did not matter because “he’s dying anyway.”

“I’m not going to get into a back and forth because people want to create issues of a leaked meeting. Certainly there is not a tone set here. We have a respect for all Americans. That is what we try to put forward in everything we do both in word and in action,” Sanders said during her briefing, highlighting President Trump’s policies.

John McCain, who was diagnosed with late-stage brain cancer last year and lived through years of captivity during the Vietnam War, refused to vote to confirm Gina Haspel’s nomination, stressing that she was not fit to lead the CIA because of her “disturbing role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.”