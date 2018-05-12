Register
    Tourists look at a replica of the Eiffel Tower after the opening of the Sands new mega resort The Parisian in Macau, on September 13, 2016. Billionaire casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson predicted a revival for beleaguered Macau as he launched his new Paris-themed mega resort, with the gambling enclave betting its fortunes on mass market tourists.

    Doj: Macau Real Estate Magnate Sentenced to 4 Years for Bribing UN Officials

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Macau real estate investor Ng Lap Seng was sentenced to four years in prison in a US federal court for bribing UN envoys to land a multibillion-dollar construction contract, the Justice Department said in a press release.

    "The chairman [Ng Lap Seng] of a real estate development company was sentenced today to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in a scheme to bribe United Nations ambassadors to obtain support to build a conference center in Macau that would host, among other events, the annual United Nations Global South-South Development Expo," the release said on Friday.

    The 69-year old Ng was also ordered to pay a $1 million fine and $309,977 in restitution to the United Nations, along with $1.5 million in forfeiture, the release added.

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    Panasonic Unit Pays $280Mln to Settle Foreign Bribery Charges - US Justice Dept.
    According to the evidence presented at trial, Ng, chairman of Macau, China-based real estate company Sun Kian Ip Group, paid bribes to UN Ambassadors Francis Lorenzo and John Ashe as part of the scheme.

    "Corruption is especially corrosive when it occurs at an international body like the United Nations," Assistant Attorney General John Cronan said in the release. "The sentence handed down today demonstrates that those who engage in corruption will pay a heavy price and serves as a reminder that no one stands above the law."

    In July 2017, Ng was convicted of two counts of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, one count of paying bribes and gratuities, one count of money laundering and two counts of conspiracy following a five-week trial. The defendant must report to the US Marshals Service by July 10 to start his prison sentence, according to the release.

