State Department Refutes 'Pompeo's Plan' on Economic Aid for North Korea

"Misleading headline," State Department’s Heather Nauert tweeted. "If DPRK denuclearizes, they could have a brighter future one day, which could include international trade, investment and visitors from around the world," she wrote, using an abbreviation for North Korea.
Trump's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 will be the first summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. They are expected to focus on denuclealization as a way of ending UN, US, and EU economic sanctions on the Communist state.
.@SecPompeo with FM Kang: U.S. and #ROK remain committed to achieving the permanent, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. If Chairman Kim chooses the right path, there is a future brimming with peace and prosperity for #NorthKorea and its people. pic.twitter.com/rl6Pw0LuTf— Department of State (@StateDept) 11 мая 2018 г.
