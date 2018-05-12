State Department Refutes 'Pompeo's Plan' on Economic Aid for North Korea

US State Department spokeswoman appeared to dismiss an interpretation of top diplomat Michael Pompeo's promise of a brighter future for North Korea that allegedly involved US economic assistance.

"Misleading headline," State Department’s Heather Nauert tweeted. "If DPRK denuclearizes, they could have a brighter future one day, which could include international trade, investment and visitors from around the world," she wrote, using an abbreviation for North Korea.

© AFP 2018 / Ed Jones Pompeo: North Korea Can 'Achieve Prosperity' if It Denuclearizes

Pompeo said earlier at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart that Washington was ready to help North Korea "achieve prosperity" if it gave up nuclear weapons. The Fox News channel published a report saying the North would receive US economic help.

Trump's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 will be the first summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. They are expected to focus on denuclealization as a way of ending UN, US, and EU economic sanctions on the Communist state.