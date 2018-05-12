Register
06:25 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in's convoy arrives for the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018.

    Pentagon: Mattis Reviews Inter-Korean Declaration

    © REUTERS/ ost Broadcaster via Reuters TV
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis met with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to review April’s inter-Korean declaration and discuss the planned US-North Korea summit, the Pentagon said.

    "Minister Kang reviewed the Panmunjeom Declaration, and the efforts to improve North-South relations while achieving the common goal of denuclearization," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.

    The two officials met in Washington DC on Friday. Kang also held talks with her US counterpart Michael Pompeo. The flurry of diplomacy comes ahead of next month’s summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un of North Korea in Singapore.

    Military vehicles line up on a road in Pyongyang on October 10, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / Ed Jones
    Pompeo: North Korea Can 'Achieve Prosperity' if It Denuclearizes
    "Secretary Mattis and Minister Kang shared their hope that the upcoming US-North Korea talks scheduled for June 12 would provide a historic opportunity to reach a diplomatic resolution that achieves complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea," White added.

    Mattis reaffirmed his nation’s "ironclad commitment" to protect its Asian ally. Both sides also vowed to coordinate on the implementation of UN resolutions on North Korea and support ongoing diplomatic engagements.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim Jong-un for a rare summit on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjeom. T

    he two leaders agreed to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and sign a peace accord later this year. Denuclearization is expected to dominate Kim’s summit with Trump.

    Related:

    Mattis: US Forces Withdrawal From Korean Peninsula Won't Be Discussed With North
    US Mattis Says Washington 'Had Nothing to Do' With April 30 Strikes on Syria
    US Troop Removal From Korea Up for Talks With Allies, N. Korea – Mattis
    New Details on Niger Ambush as Mattis Vows to Maintain US Presence
    Mattis: Direct Israel-Iran Conflict ‘Very Likely’
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Panmunjeom Declaration, Pentagon, Donald Trump, Michael Pompeo, James Mattis, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok