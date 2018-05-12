US Senate Intel Panel to Hold Hearing on Alleged Russian Election Meddling

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Intelligence Committee on May 16 will hear testimony from three former intelligence agency chiefs regarding the report issued more than 15 months ago about Russia’s impact on the 2016 election, Chairman Richard Burr said in a press release.

"The Committee will hold a closed hearing on the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) ‘Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections’," the release said on Friday.

Witnesses scheduled to appear at the hearing include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Chief John Brennan, and former NSA Director Mike Rogers. Former FBI Director James Comey, the release revealed, has also been invited as a witness.

The report released by the US Intelligence Community said it had "high confidence" that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations of interference in the election, calling the accusations absurd.