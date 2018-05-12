Russian FM: Ukrainian Military Veterans Threatened Russian UN Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Former participants of the so-called anti-terrorist operation (ATO) conducted by Ukraine in the Donbas region have threatened a Russian diplomat on the sidelines of the event held in the UN Headquarters, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

According to Zakharova, on Wednesday Ukraine held an event dedicated to the issues related to the so-called fake news and propaganda. The event, which was reportedly held within the framework of the UN Committee on Information activities, was also attended by the representative of the Russian ministry.

"The Ukrainian side invited the so-called ATO veterans… to the media event. After the end of the event, these people wearing uniform, came to the Russian representative on the sidelines of the United Nations and started threatening to use force. There were people wearing military uniform in the UN Headquarters, who had been running in the building, shouted, photoed Russian diplomats and voiced threats. I speak about direct threats," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that the event organized by Kiev was a continuation of the Ukrainian policy aimed at intimidation of Russian diplomats, adding that the private information of the Russian Foreign Ministry staff had been published at the Mirotvorets website, notorious for releasing private information of people allegedly posing a threat to Ukrainian statehood.

According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian delegation reported that the Wednesday event was held within the framework of the UN Committee on Information and even published a press release proving this information. However, the chairperson of the committee has refuted this information.

"The committee has reassured us that such developments will not take in future. This assurance was voiced in front of all the member countries, when the chairperson had to make excuses and repeatedly said that no events had been held under the committee auspices," the Russian diplomat added.

The spokeswoman added that the Ukrainian side had lied to the UN member states, adding that the Ukrainian delegation had held the event aimed at struggle against "fake news," however at the same time the Ukrainian diplomats had spread "fake news" themselves.