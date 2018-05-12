White House: US Calls On 'Responsible Nations' to Bring Pressure On Iran

“Already this week, the IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) has fired rockets at Israeli citizens, and Iran’s proxies in Yemen have launched a ballistic missile at Riyadh,” the statement said. “These actions are further proof that the Iranian regime’s reckless actions pose a severe threat to regional peace and security. It is time for responsible nations to bring pressure on Iran to change this dangerous behavior.”
Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over the US decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.
On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.
