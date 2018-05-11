Trump Vows to Stop Foreign Gov'ts From 'Extorting' Low Prices From US Drug Firms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said during a speech at the White House on Friday that foreign countries extort US drug companies in order to receive medications at low prices and that he will make sure this stops happening.

"When foreign governments extort unreasonably low prices from US drug makers, Americans have to pay more to subsidize the enormous cost of research and development," Trump said. "It’s unfair and it’s ridiculous and it’s not going to happen any longer. It’s time to end the global freeloading once and for all."

Trump said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will make fixing this extortion of drug companies a top priority with all trading partners.

"America will not be cheated any longer and especially will not be cheated by foreign countries," Trump added.

According to a press release from the White House, the United States had the highest per-capita spending on pharmaceuticals of any country in 2015.

