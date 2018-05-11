Police Responding to Shooting at High School in US State of California – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Law enforcement have responded to the reports of a shooting at a high school in Palmdale, California, local media reported.

The shooting has been reported at Highland High School, the sheriff's office told Fox News. It occurred a little after 7 a.m. local time, according to media reports.

A suspected gunman has been detained after a reported shooting early in the morning at a high school in Palmdale, California, CNN reported.

At least one person has suffered a gunshot wound, according to fire officials.

Multiple people have reportedly called 911, saying that a man with a gun was at the school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said earlier that multiple deputies were responding to a possible shooting at Highland High School.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) 11 мая 2018 г.

Twitter and Facebook users have been posting tweets, warnings about the incident.