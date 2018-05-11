Donald and Melania Trump Display Affection During Mother's Day Speech (VIDEO)

The US first couple’s loving display comes shortly after an unnamed insider told the Washington Post that they spend “little or no time together,” even though they are frequently photographed in public.

Elegant as always, Melania Trump took to the White House stage to warmly introduce her husband, the US president, to a crowd of people waiting for his Mother’s Day Speech in support of military spouses. As FLOTUS shared her kind words about Donald, he joined her on the podium where the pair exchanged kisses on both cheeks while hugging one another and gently smiling.

President Trump quickly took to the podium to keep up with Melania’s heartfelt introduction and praised his wife for being such a “very, very popular first lady.”

The Mother’s Day event was marked by the signing of an executive order, acknowledging the contributions of military spouses and mothers, with POTUS emphasizing that America owes them a debt of gratitude.

Previously, Melania Trump had been cautious of showing public affection, on numerous occasions trying to swat or slap her husband’s hand away as he attempted to reach for hers. The recent incident occurred at the White House in late April, when the Trump family was standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Melania refusing to hold Trump's hand with a ghastly expression on her face, and then him creepily grabbing it, is America 2018. pic.twitter.com/YPq3TFYlmJ — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) 24 апреля 2018 г.

The first lady also kept her distance from the president at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, refusing to pose for a picture, instead going straight to the car.