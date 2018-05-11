Register
08:19 GMT +311 May 2018
    People watch a TV news report on screen, showing portraits of three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, left, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song, right, detained in the North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 3, 2018.

    Trump: State Paid No Ransom for US Prisoners Freed From North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    US President Donald Trump said Thursday night he had not paid money to North Korea to secure the release of three Korean-Americans held in labor camps there.

    "Kim Jong-un did a great service to himself and to his country by doing this. But those hostages came out, with respect, we didn’t pay for them," he said at an Indiana rally.

    He reiterated that North Korea’s leader Kim did "the right thing," seen by Washington as a goodwill gesture ahead of the June 12 summit, adding the hostages "came out for nothing and the others came out for $1.8 billion in cash."

    This appeared to refer to a prisoner swap negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, in January 2016, in which the United States released seven Iranians in exchange for four US citizens held in Iran.

    The swap coincided with a US payment of almost $2 trillion in Iranian funds that were frozen after the 1979 Islamic revolution, as well as interest. Then-presidential candidate Trump slammed the payment as ransom.

